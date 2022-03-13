Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 3,640 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 667,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 6,019,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,063. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

