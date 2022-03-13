Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,686,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.57. 204,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

