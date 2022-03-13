Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.95. The company had a trading volume of 649,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,453. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

