AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $23.19 on Friday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.