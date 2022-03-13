Attila Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Attila has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $24,104.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00105056 BTC.

About Attila

ATT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

