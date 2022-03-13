Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK opened at $192.31 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.11 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

