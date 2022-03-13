Avi S. Katz Sells 29,838 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 29,838 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $200,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
