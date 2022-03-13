Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $227,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $208.00 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

