Avista (NYSE:AVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Avista stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,581 shares of company stock worth $733,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,178,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Avista by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,793 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,045 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 2,016.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 201,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

