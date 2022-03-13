B. Riley Cuts Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target to $6.25

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Dawson James decreased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 35.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210,701 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

