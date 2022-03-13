B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $181,790.39 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,790.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after acquiring an additional 254,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 194,293 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

