B. Riley Weighs in on L.B. Foster’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

