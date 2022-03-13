B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.17.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

