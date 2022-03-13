B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 213 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $66.64 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

