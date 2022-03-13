B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $687.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $793.31 and a 200-day moving average of $869.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

