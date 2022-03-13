Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 80,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62.

On Thursday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00.

Shares of ENPH opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

