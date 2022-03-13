Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

BANC stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banc of California by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 153,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

