Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 258,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. 268,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $993.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

