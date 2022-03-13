Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.33 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

