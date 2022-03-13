Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $35,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and sold 22,500 shares worth $2,319,375. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $104.38 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.97.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.