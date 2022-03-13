Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 571,719 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $33,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

