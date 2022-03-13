Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from $14.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.60 million, a PE ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
