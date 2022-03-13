Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from $14.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BZUN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.60 million, a PE ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Baozun’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

