Barclays Cuts TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target to GBX 270

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 270 ($3.54) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).
Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.88). The firm has a market cap of £351.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41.
About TT Electronics (Get Rating)
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.
