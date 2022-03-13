Barclays Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 2,280

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.10) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASOMY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,628.57.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMY opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. ASOS has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $81.52.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.