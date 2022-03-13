Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.41.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

