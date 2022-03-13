Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 267.9% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTDPY stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.27) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.