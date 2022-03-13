Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $84,624.64 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BHC opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
