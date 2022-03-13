Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $84,624.64 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BHC opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

