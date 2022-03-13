BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

BRBR opened at $24.52 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $953.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

