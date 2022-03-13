Benchmark Cuts Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $16.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of RSI opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.23. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 455,543 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,220,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

