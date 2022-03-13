Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPW. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.54 ($70.15).

FRA:DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.01. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

