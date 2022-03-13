Bernard Looney Purchases 83 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.56).

BP opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £70.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.23. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.49).

Get BP alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP from GBX 401 ($5.25) to GBX 465 ($6.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.96) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.56 ($5.84).

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.