BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Earnings Results

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE BGSF opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BGSF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BGSF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

