BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BHP. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,163.53.

NYSE:BHP opened at $68.55 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

