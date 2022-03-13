BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,269 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,163.53.

Shares of BHP opened at $68.55 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

