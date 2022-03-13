Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.54) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.00) to GBX 1,750 ($22.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BYG opened at GBX 1,406 ($18.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,478.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.49.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

