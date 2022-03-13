Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

BVS stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -279.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bioventus by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bioventus during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

