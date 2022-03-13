Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0077954.

BIREF stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

