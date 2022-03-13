BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:BLW opened at $14.21 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
