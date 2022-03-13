BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:BLW opened at $14.21 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after buying an additional 47,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

