BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:BYM opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

