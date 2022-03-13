BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of BYM stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.