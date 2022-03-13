BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

