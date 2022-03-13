BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.90.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
