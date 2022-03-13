BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:MPA opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.