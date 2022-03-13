BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MPA opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.