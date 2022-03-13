BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,633. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 124,794 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after buying an additional 136,547 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

