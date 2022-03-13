Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 244.9% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

BCX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 277,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.