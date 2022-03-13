BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.