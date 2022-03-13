BMO Capital Markets Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$9.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

DALXF opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

