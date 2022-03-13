BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of AMERISAFE worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 213.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 121.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 96.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

AMSF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.