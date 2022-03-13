Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.50 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.75 on Friday, reaching C$60.86. The company had a trading volume of 378,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.83. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$36.10 and a 12 month high of C$61.77.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

