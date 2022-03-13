Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 630,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,229. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Bombardier in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

