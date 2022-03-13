Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE:BNE opened at C$10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$348.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.56. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

About Bonterra Energy (Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.